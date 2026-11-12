Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
59.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Trail Blazers sweep the Thunder with a 118-108 win

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Thunder Trail Blazers Basketball

Thunder Trail Blazers Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deni Avdija had 28 points, Damian Lillard scored 18 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers completed a two-game sweep of the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 118-108 win on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 31 points, including 23 in the second half, as the Thunder coughed up a fourth-quarter lead. Isaiah Hartenstein had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Portland center Donovan Clingan had 12 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Jrue Holiday pitched in 19 points off the bench.

Oklahoma City trailed by 12 in the third quarter, but a 3-pointer by Nique Clifford tied the game at 88 with 11:11 left. A loose ball led to a layup by Kenrich Williams to give the Thunder their first lead since the first half and forcing a Blazers timeout with 10:41 left.

Portland’s stars rallied the Blazers, with Avdija and Lillard scoring 20 of their 30 fourth-quarter points. Lillard’s 3-pointer with 6:17 left cut the lead to 94-93. After free throws by Gilgeous-Alexander and a putback by Robert Williams III, Portland took the lead back 99-98 on free throws by Avdija with 5:24 left.

A floater by Lillard made it 108-100 with 2 minutes left. Free throws by Gilgeous-Alexander made it 108-102, only for Lillard to answer with a driving layup to make it 110-102. Jared McCain’s 3-pointer with 1:19 left pulled OKC within 110-105. But Lillard’s free throws made it 112-105 with a minute left.

After trailing by as many as nine, Portland closed the 1st half on a 15-4 run. After technical foul on OKC coach Mark Daigenault made it 51-45, Holiday hit a 3-pointer with 1:13 left to make it 54-45.

Up next

Oklahoma City: Visits the L.A. Clippers on Friday night.

Portland: Visits Sacramento on Friday night.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.