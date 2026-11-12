Kings and Trail Blazers meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-10, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Sacramento went 22-60 overall, 14-38 in Western Conference play and 15-26 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Kings allowed opponents to score 121.0 points per game and shoot 49.4% from the field last season.

Portland finished 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 8.3 steals, 5.5 blocks and 16.5 turnovers per game last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 128-120 on Oct. 24, with Deni Avdija scoring 26 points in the win.

INJURIES: Kings: Ben Simmons: out for season (achilles), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (leg), Maxime Raynaud: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Chris Youngblood: out (foot), Shaedon Sharpe: out (meniscus), Vit Krejci: out (leg), Ja Morant: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press