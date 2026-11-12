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Clippers and Thunder meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

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By AP News

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-8, 13th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Los Angeles went 42-40 overall, 25-27 in Western Conference play and 23-18 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Clippers averaged 113.8 points per game last season, 49.4 in the paint, 18.5 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

Oklahoma City finished 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Thunder averaged 25.8 assists per game on 43.1 made field goals last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won 108-101 in the last matchup on Oct. 25. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points, and Darius Garland led the Clippers with 16 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out (lisfranc), Jordan Miller: out (shoulder), Cam Christie: day to day (ankle), Brandon Ingram: out (heel), Bradley Beal: out (knee).

Thunder: Cason Wallace: out (shoulder), Thomas Sorber: day to day (knee), Ajay Mitchell: day to day (ankle), Chet Holmgren: out (knee), Jaylin Williams: out (back), Jalen Williams: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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