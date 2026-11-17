Phoenix Suns (6-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-12, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento is looking to end its eight-game home losing streak with a win against Phoenix.

The Kings are 0-2 against the rest of their division. Sacramento has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

The Suns have gone 4-7 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The Kings average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer makes per game than the Suns allow (14.1). The Kings average 113.0 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 121.2 the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 14.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Kings. Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 26.4 points over the last 10 games.

Devin Booker is averaging 24.5 points and 5.4 assists for the Suns. Miles Bridges is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-9, averaging 107.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 40.2 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Ben Simmons: out for season (achilles), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (leg), Maxime Raynaud: out (knee).

Suns: Mark Williams: out (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press