SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper will miss Thursday’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to left hip soreness.

Harper left San Antonio’s 105-93 loss to Detroit on Tuesday with 53 seconds remaining after slipping on the court.

Harper’s feet slid out from under him as he stopped to plant on a pass from Stephon Castle with 1:07 remaining in the game. Harper fell and remained on the court as Ausar Thompson stole the pass, helping preserve the Pistons’ victory that snapped San Antonio’s 12-game winning streak.

Harper remained on the court for about a minute before the action was stopped by a San Antonio foul. He was helped off the court by teammates and staff.

Harper finished with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes against Detroit.

The second-year guard is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 50.5% from the field.

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