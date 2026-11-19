NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Erving was so good, and the games were so long ago, that the Nets could be forgiven if their history was a little hazy.

During a panel discussion of the 1976 ABA Finals on Wednesday night, moderator Chris Carrino mentioned that Erving scored 41 points in a Game 1 victory over Denver.

“I thought he had 47,” guard Brian Taylor said. “It was up there.”

“I think it was 45,” Erving said.

Dr. J had the right answer — not to mention the winning basket that night.

The now-Brooklyn Nets honored their ABA history during their loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. It was a matchup of teams that entered with 3-10 records, among the worst in the NBA.

But in another time — and another league — the Nets were the best in the game.

Playing in the ABA, wearing white, red and blue uniforms and playing with a red, white and blue ball, the New York Nets won championships in 1974 and again in 1976, the final season of the league.

Erving was perhaps the biggest superstar in the ABA. He was the MVP in all three seasons he played with the Nets and led the league in scoring in the final season, averaging 29.3 points.

Unfortunately for the Nets, they couldn’t afford to keep him with their other bills when they moved into the NBA the following season. Erving was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he would go on to play 11 years and win an NBA championship. The Nets are still searching for one.

But Erving could never forget his seasons in the rival league, first with the Virginia Squires and then the Nets.

“That ABA experience was second to none,” Erving said.

The Nets celebrated it as part of their “Eras Nights” they are having during their 60th season. A nomadic franchise that has had multiple homes in New Jersey and New York wore uniforms based on their ABA duds, with red and blue mixed in the court. Fans received a Dr. J bobblehead, with Erving wearing a white doctor’s jacket over the white No. 32 jersey he wore beneath his recognizable Afro at the time.

They had 10 of the 13 living members of those title teams back for a halftime ceremony, though coach Kevin Loughery had to pull out because of an illness. The old Nets met with the current Nets at their shootaround Wednesday and spent plenty of time catching up with each other.

“Stories, stories and more stories,” said Taylor, the 1973 ABA Rookie of the Year. “Some true and some not so true.”

Both he and Erving told some about John Williamson, another key member of the teams who was nicknamed “Super John.” He died in 1996 and his No. 23 jersey has been retired by the franchise.

“No one had as much confidence in his game as Super John,” said Taylor, who recalled a conversation he had with Williamson after one practice.

“So Supe comes at me and he says, ‘B, you know I’m a black belt,’” said Taylor, who replied that he did. “And then he says, ‘Pass me the (expletive) ball because Doc’s not the only guy out here.’”

Williamson scored 24 points in the second half of Game 6 of the 1976 finals, when the Nets rallied from a 22-point deficit to take the title. Erving finished with 31 points and 19 rebounds.

Sadly, the Nets knew it was over. Taylor said players were aware of owner Roy Boe’s money problems and figured the Nets wouldn’t be able to pay him, forget about Erving. He too left the franchise when it moved to the NBA and went on to lead the league in made 3-pointers in 1979-80, their first season of their existence.

The Nets have been a New York team again since moving to Brooklyn in 2012 and Barclays Center, a $1 billion venue that opened that year and gave the franchise the kind of home it could have only dreamed of while bouncing from arena to arena.

But one of those homes was also Erving’s. He was born and raised on Long Island, not far from the Nassau Coliseum. He said the team’s local identity when it played there was one of its strengths, recalling that he always needed well more than the four tickets players received to host all his family and friends.

He found lasting success in Philadelphia, but said that never could have happened without everything he experienced first in the ABA.

“My days with the Nets, I’ll never forget those,” Erving said.

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By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer