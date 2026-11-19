Washington Wizards (5-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls take on the Washington Wizards in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Bulls are 3-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 116.2 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Wizards are 5-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 49.4 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 14.0.

The Bulls are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.4% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Bulls average 110.8 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 124.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 124-120 on Oct. 25. Trae Young scored 25 points to help lead the Wizards to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyshawn George is averaging 19.4 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 118.4 points, 43.0 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 110.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Tobe Awaka: day to day (back), Caleb Wilson: out (hand).

Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: out (hip), Jamir Watkins: out for season (acl), Justin Champagnie: out (foot), Reece Beekman: out (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press