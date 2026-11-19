Golden State Warriors (8-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (11-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Grizzlies -8.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is looking to keep its four-game win streak going when the Grizzlies take on Golden State.

The Grizzlies are 7-3 in Western Conference games. Memphis is fifth in the league with 46.5 rebounds led by Cameron Boozer averaging 9.4.

The Warriors have gone 6-7 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 27.5 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.5.

The Grizzlies average 15.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 113.7 points per game, 0.8 more than the 112.9 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 111-108 in their last matchup on Oct. 24. Ty Jerome led the Grizzlies with 28 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is averaging 16.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Cam Spencer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Warriors. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 19.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 123.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Isaiah Stewart: day to day (illness), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (back), GG Jackson: out (foot), Ty Jerome: day to day (hip), Richie Saunders: day to day (knee).

Warriors: Brandon Williams: out (hamstring), Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Stephen Curry: out (abdomen), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee), Al Horford: day to day (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press