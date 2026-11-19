Portland Trail Blazers (9-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-14, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Trail Blazers -9.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to end its six-game home skid with a victory over Portland.

The Bucks are 1-7 in home games. Milwaukee is 0-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trail Blazers are 6-3 on the road. Portland is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bucks score 107.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 111.0 the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 117.0 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 120.9 the Bucks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bucks. Tyler Herro is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Damian Lillard is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Deni Avdija is averaging 22.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 0-10, averaging 104.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Ryan Rollins: day to day (illness), Ousmane Dieng: out (finger).

Trail Blazers: Chris Youngblood: day to day (heel), Deni Avdija: day to day (foot), Shaedon Sharpe: out (meniscus), Vit Krejci: out (leg), Ja Morant: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press