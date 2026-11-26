SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arms raised in celebration, Stephen Curry fell out of his chair on the bench cheering Draymond Green’s baseline 3-pointer in the first quarter against Boston, Green’s third made shot from long range and an overdue stretch of offensive efficiency for the Golden State Warriors as they struggle without their injured superstar.

The Warriors are 1-4 since Curry suffered a torn right oblique muscle and searching for momentum in what has already been an up-and-down season.

Golden State has used seven different starting lineups in as many games and 13 in all going into Wednesday’s home matchup with the Kings as coach Steve Kerr tries to find winning combinations and rotations with his backcourt so depleted. Along with Curry being out, fellow guards Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are working back from their respective knee surgeries while Will Richard and Brandon Williams also have dealt with injuries.

The Warriors held off the Boston Celtics 88-87 on Sunday, their first win scoring 88 or fewer points since beating Sacramento 87-83 on March 5, 2013.

“We’re missing all these guys so to expect to have that much fire power out of the lineup and to expect to outscore people right now is foolhardy,” Kerr said afterward. “We had to do this at the defensive end and the guys really took that to heart and did a great job.”

The team held a film session ahead of Sunday’s game focused on the different defensive mistakes during its winless five-game road trip.

Then Golden State held Celtics star Jayson Tatum to four points on 0-for-7 shooting in the second half as he finished with 27. Green guarded him as Tatum missed a 16-foot jumper just before the final buzzer.

“I think it lit a fire. One thing about it is, the film never lies,” Green said. “You want to know the truth, go watch film. We had a film session I think yesterday, it was embarrassing just looking at our effort the last few games. Yeah, you go on a losing streak but the message was, Steph’s out, great, that’s no reason for our defense to suck. We heard the message and guys stepped up to the challenge and came out with a better effort tonight. It was good for us.”

Green and Kerr embraced afterward, with Kerr later sharing how Green had offered to come off the bench if it would best help the Warriors get back on track.

But Kerr considers his defense too valuable to make that move. Green has also played a key mentoring role with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

Just more than a month into his NBA career, Lendeborg has endured an 0-3 start followed by an eight-game winning streak then an 0-5 road trip.

He had a front-row seat for Curry’s incredible start to his 18th NBA season at age 38 only to watch his teammate forced to the sideline by injury. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated Friday, the Warriors said Wednesday.

Nobody wants Lendeborg to feel he has to pick up all the slack.

He is finding a balance between asserting himself on both ends and trying to do too much with Curry out.

“Whenever he’s not in the game, it’s kind of my opportunity to be a leader or be the main guy on the team,” Lendeborg said. “Not to step on anybody’s toes but it’s the way coach Kerr is making offense flow is through me, so I just got to learn to be aggressive, learn to be selfish a couple of times. That’s never been who I am but sometimes I got to just practice it and see if it will work out for me.”

In a win Nov. 1 against the Clippers, he scored a career-high 37 points as Curry and Green both rested. And with two 30-point performances over his initial seven games, the 6-foot-9 forward joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry as the only other Warriors to have two 30-point performances in their first seven games.

Lendeborg is now drawing one of the opposing team’s top defenders. He shot 5 for 13 against the Celtics and wound up with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Kerr is counting on the coaches and players continuing to guide Lendeborg and help keep him on an even keel.

“First off is understanding that no one’s going to be Steph, no one is going to slide into that role and all of a sudden become the greatest shooter to ever live, the greatest point guard to ever live or top-five player to ever live,” Green said.

“That’s a tough role to slide into, so I think initially with Steph going out Yax you could see him asking the questions, ‘Like, yeah, I need to do this’ and everybody’s like, ‘you know what, our second option, you need to slide in,’ and that’s just wrong. I’ve been here for 15 years, no one can replace Steph Curry, and 15 years from now, no one will replace Steph Curry. He is a one of one.”

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By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer