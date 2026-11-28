SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has started individual on-court workouts, but will miss at least the next three games as he recovers from a torn oblique muscle.

Curry has missed the last six games since suffering the injury against Houston on Nov. 11 and was re-evaluated prior to Friday night’s game at Portland.

The Warriors said Curry is making progress and will be re-evaluated against next Wednesday.

Curry had been playing some of his best basketball in his 18th NBA season, averaging 27.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50% from the floor and 46% from 3-point range.

The 38-year-old Curry scored at least 30 points in four of five games during one stretch, including a 41-point performance against Orlando on Nov. 7 that tied him with Oscar Robertson for eighth place with 77 40-point games. Curry’s 16 such outings after age 35 are the most in NBA history.

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