Kohl's 4 TD effort sends Appalachian State cruising to 41-20 win over Georgia State

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — JJ Kohl threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns and Appalachian State beat Georgia State 41-20 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) built a 31-0 lead and were never challenged.

Kohl threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Davion Dozier for the game’s first score just before the end of the first quarter. He connected with Jaden Barnes on an 11-yarder prior to halftime, and Dominic De Freitas kicked a 32-yard field as time expired to end the half for a 17-0 margin.

Jaquari Lewis’ 14-yard touchdown run three minutes into the third, and Kohl’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Stroman four minutes later made it 31-0.

Quarterback Cameran Brown got the Panthers (1-5, 0-2) on the board with an 8-yard run with 4:40 left in the third. The failed two-point conversion made it 31-6. Brown threw for 212 yards with two touchdown passes.

In evening its league record after not winning a Sun Belt road game last season, Appalachian State moved its all-time record against Georgia State to 12-0.

