Liberty holds off New Mexico State 30-27 as Ryan Hawk misses field goal on final play

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Evan Dickens scored a go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds left and Liberty held off New Mexico State 30-27 on Tuesday night.

Dickens’ 8-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 92-yard drive that took just over three minutes. New Mexico State quickly got into field-goal position after a 32-yard catch by Gavin Harris with four seconds left. But Ryan Hawk’s 47-yard field-goal attempt sailed left as time expired.

Dickens carried it 13 times for 50 yards with two touchdowns for Liberty (3-4, 2-1 Conference USA). Ethan Vasko was 20 of 30 for 179 yards with two interceptions.

Logan Fife threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns for New Mexico State (3-3, 1-2). Kadarius Calloway rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Liberty’s special teams made two big plays in the first half to help build a 20-6 lead. Julian Gray returned a kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter for a 10-3 lead. Then a New Mexico State punt returner had the ball bounce off his leg, leading to a short touchdown run by Dickens.

New Mexico State scored 21 straight points to begin the second half for a 27-20 lead. But another muffed punt by the Aggies led to Liberty’s short field goal to get within 27-23 early in the fourth.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football