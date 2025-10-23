Nick Minicucci throws for 276 yards, 4 touchdowns and Delaware holds off Middle Tennessee 31-28

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns, with Sean Wilson and Kyre Duplessis each scoring twice, and Delaware held off Middle Tennessee 31-28 on Wednesday night.

Minicucci left the game midway through the fourth quarter due to an injury and backup Braden Streeter threw an interception late. Middle Tennessee marched down the field and Nicholas Vattiato threw his third touchdown pass with 1:03 remaining to pull within three points.

But Nick Laboy recovered the onside kick to secure the victory.

Minicucci was 27 of 42 for Delaware (4-3, 2-2 Conference USA). Duplessis made seven catches for 65 yards and Wilson added 56 yards.

Vattiato threw for 281 yards with an interception for Middle Tennessee (1-6, 0-3). Jekail Middlebrook rushed for 68 yards and a score.

Minicucci completed all eight of his passes on Delaware’s opening drive of the game, including a 22-yard touchdown to Wilson. Minicucci found Wilson again for a 10-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to tie it at 14-all.

Duplessis’ 4-yard touchdown catch with 38 seconds left before halftime gave Delaware a 24-14 lead. Duplessis’ second touchdown grab came from 9-yards out with 1:39 left in the third for a 31-21 lead

Over the last three games, MTSU has allowed just 16 second-half points.

