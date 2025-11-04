Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
63.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

McComb’s 19 lead Norfolk State past Washington Adventist 98-76

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Anthony McComb III scored 19 points as Norfolk State beat Washington Adventist 98-76 on Monday.

McComb also had five rebounds for the Spartans. Mykel Jenkins scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor and added six rebounds. Elijah Jamison shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Chase Cooke led the way for Washington Adventist with 15 points. Derrick Jones Jr. added 12 points, and Julian King had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.