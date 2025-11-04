Skip to main content
Thompson has 20 in Stephen F. Austin’s 103-76 win over Millsaps

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 20 points to help Stephen F. Austin defeat Millsaps 103-76 on Monday.

Thompson added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick scored 18 points and added three steals. Marcus Scurry had 15 points and shot 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Davion James led the Majors in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Millsaps also got 12 points from Caleb Kent and Dakota Gasca.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

