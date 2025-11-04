Skip to main content
Griffith scores 15, Western Michigan knocks off Coastal Carolina 76-71

By AP News

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Griffith scored 15 points as Western Michigan beat Coastal Carolina 76-71 on Monday.

Griffith shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Broncos. Max Burton added 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Trey Lewis also had 14 points.

Rasheed Jones finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina also got 21 points, four assists and three steals from Josh Beadle. AJ Dancier finished with 18 points and five steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

