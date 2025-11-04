Dorries’ 20 lead Bucknell over Delaware 78-70

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Amon Dorries scored 20 points as Bucknell beat Delaware 78-70 on Monday in a season-opening contest for both teams.

Dorries added five rebounds for the Bison. Ruot Bijiek scored 14 points while going 5 of 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Jayden Williams shot 3 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens were led by Jameel Brown, who recorded 19 points and two steals. Delaware also got 16 points, six assists and two steals from Christian Bliss. Macon Emory also had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press