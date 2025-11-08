Lockhart throws 2 TDs to Rembert as Jackson St. beats Mississippi Valley St. 42-3

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jared Lockhart tossed two touchdowns, both to Nate Rembert, and FCS No. 19 Jackson State beat Mississippi Valley State 42-3 on Saturday.

The Tigers (7-2, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) paired 241 yards passing with 217 rushing and three touchdowns on the ground. Travis Terrell Jr. ran 10 times for 56 yards and a score, Donerio Davenport added a 2-yard touchdown run and Ja’Naylon Dupree broke a 22-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Rembert finished with six receptions for 97 yards, including gains of 46 and 14 on his touchdown grabs. Jackson State finished with 458 total yards and did not throw an interception.

Mike Smith III produced the game’s defensive highlight for Jackson State with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Tigers forced two turnovers and allowed 179 yards, holding Mississippi Valley State to just 53 on the ground.

The Delta Devils (1-8, 0-5) got their points on Marko Jovisic’s 42-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

Brandon Nunez went 15 of 34 for 126 yards passing with one interception. Christian White led the receivers with three catches for 51 yards, and Norman Taylor rushed for 32 yards on six carries.

