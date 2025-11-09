Olson has 18, Holloway 17, No. 13 Michigan women start fast to swamp Harvard 84-55

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson scored 18 points, Mila Holloway added 17 and No. 13 Michigan used a strong first quarter to cruise to an 84-55 win over Harvard on Sunday.

Syla Swords had 14 points for the Wolverines (2-0), who shot 55%.

Abigail Wright scored 17 points to lead the Crimson (1-1). Karlee White scored 12 of her 15 in the second half, making 9 of 11 from the foul line, and Olivia Jones added 11.

Michigan broke away from a 7-7 tie with 17-straight points, the first four from Olson, who also hit a 3-pointer. Swords also contributed a pair of baskets and the lead was 24-8 after one quarter. The Wolverines hit 10 of 15 shots, the Crimson 3 of 12 with 10 turnovers.

Harvard missed its last nine shots in the first quarter and first two of the second, finishing the first half 9 of 27 to trail 40-24. Michigan had eight turnovers in the second quarter and but shot 58% for the half.

The Wolverines pushed the lead to 61-41 after three quarters. Reserves pushed the lead to 29 as Harvard was 2 of 10 with seven turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Crimson finished with 26 giveaways and Michigan had 20.

Michigan goes to Detroit on Saturday to play No. 15 Notre Dame in the Shamrock Classic.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball