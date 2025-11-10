Skip to main content
El Moutaouakkil’s 20 lead Jacksonville State over Reinhardt 114-39

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil had 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 114-39 win against Reinhardt on Monday.

El Moutaouakkil also contributed nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-0). Anthony Bryant scored 19 points while going 7 of 13 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Jamar Franklin had 18 points and went 7 of 11 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Derrick Brown led the way for the Eagles with 10 points and two blocks.

Jacoby Hill led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 49-19 at the break. Franklin scored 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

