Lopez leads Richmond over William & Mary 90-86

By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — AJ Lopez scored 18 points for Richmond, including the go-ahead layup with 49 seconds left as the Spiders defeated William & Mary 90-86 on Tuesday.

Lopez shot 4 for 10 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Spiders (3-0), and scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half. Will Johnston added 16 points and Aiden Argabright had 15.

The Tribe (2-1) were led by Reese Miller, who recorded 18 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Pulliam added 16 points and three steals for William & Mary. Cade Haskins also put up 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

