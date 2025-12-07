SFA knocks off UL Monroe 96-76

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 25 points as SFA beat UL Monroe 96-76 on Sunday.

Thompson added five rebounds and five assists for the Lumberjacks (7-2, 1-0 Southland Conference). Narit Chotikavanic scored 17 points, going 6 of 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). Gediminas Alisas shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Warhawks (2-7) were led by Lavell Brodnex, who recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds. MJ Russell added 20 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks for UL Monroe. Krystian Lewis also had 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press