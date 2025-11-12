Winter’s double-double helps No. 24 Wisconsin trounce Ball State 86-55

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nolan Winter had 19 points and 10 rebounds as No. 24 Wisconsin never trailed in an 86-55 blowout of Ball State on Tuesday night.

Winter played only 20 minutes but was still just one point off his career high. The 7-foot junior scored 20 points in an 83-74 victory over Butler last season.

Nick Boyd and Braeden Carrington had 12 points each for Wisconsin (3-0). Austin Rapp added 11 points and Andrew Rohde had 10.

The Badgers shot 50% from the floor and made 14 3-pointers to withstand their 15 turnovers.

Ball State (2-1) had made over 50% of their field-goal attempts in victories over Louisiana-Lafayette and Division II program Mansfield, but the Cardinals shot just 34% Tuesday and never gave themselves much of a chance.

Elmore James IV scored 17 points, Devon Barnes had 12 and Mason Jones added 11 for Ball State.

Wisconsin took a 30-8 lead in the first 9 ½ minutes without even getting any scoring from John Blackwell, who had averaged 23 points in the Badgers’ first two games.

Blackwell’s first points Tuesday came on a 3-pointer with 5:23 left in the first half. He ended up with eight points.

The Badgers cooled off after that fast start by committing seven turnovers and shooting 4 of 19 over the final 10 ½ minutes of the first half. The Cardinals outscored Wisconsin 18-9 over that stretch to cut the Badgers’ lead to 39-26 by halftime.

Wisconsin pulled away again by making 13 of its first 16 second-half shots. The Badgers eventually led by as many as 35 points.

Up next

Ball State: Hosts Little Rock on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Hosts SIU-Edwardsville on Monday.

