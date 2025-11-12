Skip to main content
Jackson scores 33, Arkansas State takes down Missouri State 86-85

By AP News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Chandler Jackson scored 33 points as Arkansas State beat Missouri State 86-85 on Tuesday.

Jackson shot 10 for 11 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Red Wolves (2-1). TJ Caldwell scored 16 points and added seven rebounds.

The Bears (2-1) were led by Michael Osei-Bonsu, who posted a double-double, with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Zaxton King added 18 points for Missouri State. Trey Williams Jr. had 14 points.

Caldwell scored nine points in the first half and Arkansas State went into halftime trailing 46-33. Jackson scored 26 points in the second half to help lead Arkansas State to a one-point victory. Matt Hayman hit both his free throws with five seconds remaining to take the lead at 86-84 for the Red Wolves. Osei-Bonsu went to the charity stripe with one second left on the clock, making his first and missing his second.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

