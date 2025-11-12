Miller scores 28, Washington has double-double to lead SMU over Murray State 102-91

DALLAS (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 28 points, Corey Washington added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and SMU cruised to a 102-91 victory over Murray State on Tuesday night.

SMU (3-0) led by as many as 18 points in the second half. Mason Miller made a pair of 3-pointers and Javon Jackson added five points that included a 3 during a 13-5 run to get Murray State within 90-84 with 2:20 left but the Racers didn’t get closer.

Miller shot 9 of 13 from the floor and made three of SMU’s seven 3-pointers. B.J. Edwards added 20 points for the Mavericks, who shot 50% (35 of 74) overall.

Jaron Pierre Jr. chipped in with 19 points for SMU. Samet Yigitoglu scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Jackson scored 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting and made all eight of his free-throw attempts to lead Murray State (2-1). JJ Traynor added 14 points, Roman Domon had 11 and Frederick King 10.

It was Murray State’s first game in Texas since 2015 and just the second meeting between the teams. SMU won at Murray State in December 2022. It was also the first loss for Murray State’s first-year coach Ryan Miller.

On Saturday, SMU continues its seven-game homestand against Butler while Murray State hosts Nicholls.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football