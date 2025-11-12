Brown’s 23 help Stony Brook defeat Saint Joseph’s Long Island 107-43

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Rob Brown III scored 23 points and Stony Brook beat Saint Joseph’s 107-43 on Tuesday.
Brown shot 8 for 11, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Seawolves (3-0). Jonah Butler scored 21 points and added five steals. Erik Pratt had 16 points.
Brown scored 17 points in the first half to help Stony Brook build a 55-18 halftime lead.
Jaiden Gaston finished with 12 points for the Golden Eagles. Saint Joseph’s also got nine points from Erik Kubelka.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press