Brown’s 23 help Stony Brook defeat Saint Joseph’s Long Island 107-43

By AP News

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Rob Brown III scored 23 points and Stony Brook beat Saint Joseph’s 107-43 on Tuesday.

Brown shot 8 for 11, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Seawolves (3-0). Jonah Butler scored 21 points and added five steals. Erik Pratt had 16 points.

Brown scored 17 points in the first half to help Stony Brook build a 55-18 halftime lead.

Jaiden Gaston finished with 12 points for the Golden Eagles. Saint Joseph’s also got nine points from Erik Kubelka.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

