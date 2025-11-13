Allen has 20 in Bryant’s 82-75 win over Dartmouth

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Quincy Allen’s 20 points helped Bryant defeat Dartmouth 82-75 on Wednesday.

Allen also had six rebounds, three steals, and four blocks for the Bulldogs (1-2). Ashley Sims II added 17 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor and also had five rebounds. Ty Tabales had 15 points and shot 4 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Big Green (0-2) were led by Brandon Mitchell-Day, who posted 18 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Jayden Williams added 15 points for Dartmouth. Connor Amundsen finished with 15 points and six assists.

Up next

Both teams next play Sunday. Bryant visits Valparaiso and Dartmouth plays Appalachian State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press