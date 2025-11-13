Pernell scores 19 off the bench as Texas State beats UTSA 80-69

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Dimp Pernell scored 19 points off of the bench to lead Texas State to an 80-69 victory against UTSA on Wednesday.

Pernell shot 6 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (2-2).

Four different players scored 11 points for the Bobcats. DJ Hall had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kaden Gumbs added 11 with five rebounds and seven assists, and Makai Willis’ 11 were paired with five rebounds.

Jamir Simpson led the Roadrunners (1-2) with 22 points. Kaidon Rayfield added 16 points and nine rebounds for UTSA. Brent Moss also put up 12 points and three steals off the bench.

Texas State took the lead for good within the first 1:08. The score was 38-26 at halftime, with Makai Willis racking up nine points. Pernell led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

