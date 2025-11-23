Nya Robertson drains school-record 10 3-pointers and No. 15 Tennessee women win for 1,500th time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nya Robertson made a school-record 10 3-pointers and finished with 32 points, leading No. 15 Tennessee’s 88-35 blow-out win over Coppin State on Sunday for the 1,500th win in Lady Vols history.

Tennessee, the first women’s team to reach 1,500 wins, is more than 100 wins ahead of No. 2 Connecticut.

Tennessee made five 3-pointers in the first quarter and had an 11-0 run. Despite 10 turnovers, Coppin State kept it fairly close and trailed 23-15 heading to the second quarter. Tennessee pushed the lead to 20 points in the first six minutes-plus of the second quarter and the Lady Vols went on to lead 45-21 at halftime.

The lead was 67-31 through three quarters and Tennessee dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Eagles 21-4.

Robertson made 10 of 16 shots from deep and 11 of 19 overall. Janiah Barker scored 19 points and Talaysia Cooper had 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Zee Spearman added 10 points for Tennessee (5-1).

Shanaii Gamble led the Eagles (1-5) with 8 points and Patricia Sosa Lora grabbed 10 rebounds. Coppin State had 36 turnovers leading to 57 points for Tennessee.

Up next

Tennessee: at UCLA on Sunday

Coppin State: Friday vs. Oklahoma at Coconut Hoops in Fort Myers, Fla.

