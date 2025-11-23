Skip to main content
Trio of Yellow Jackets lead Georgia Tech past West Georgia 82-66

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 18 and Baye Ndongo and freshman Mouhamed Sylla posted double-doubles to lead Georgia Tech to an 82-66 victory over West Georgia on Sunday.

Reeves made 7 of 11 shots with four 3-pointers for the Yellow Jackets (5-1). Ndongo finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Sylla totaled 13 points and 11 boards for his fifth double-double in his first six games. Ndongo’s was his second of the season.

Kam Craft added 15 points for Georgia Tech.

Shelton Williams-Dryden had 13 points in the first half to help West Georgia take a 34-33 lead into the break. Reeves had 10 points to lead Georgia Tech. Malcolm Noel’s 3-pointer with 39 seconds left put the Wolves up at halftime.

Craft hit a 3-pointer and a pull-up jumper to begin the second half and Georgia Tech moved in front.

Williams-Dryden tied it at 38-all with a layup. Craft made two free throws and Ndongo and Jaeden Mustaf had baskets in a 6-0 run. The Yellow Jackets played with a lead until Javar Daniel made two free throws for the Wolves to tie it at 49-all. Mustaf answered with back-to-back baskets and the Yellow Jackets led for the final 12:19.

Williams-Dryden paced the Wolves (4-3) with 21 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Josh Smith and Noel, a reserve, each scored 13.

