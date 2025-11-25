Belmont secures 94-57 victory over Saint Francis

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade scored 18 points as Belmont beat Saint Francis 94-57 on Monday.

Lundblade shot 6 for 13, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Bruins (6-0). Jack Smiley scored 17 points while going 7 of 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Sam Orme went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Red Flash (0-5) were led in scoring by Ahmad Harrison, who finished with 17 points and three steals. Skylar Wicks added 16 points and seven rebounds for Saint Francis.

Belmont took the lead with 17:44 left in the first half and did not trail again. Orme led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 36-28 at the break. Belmont extended its lead to 79-46 during the second half, fueled by a 14-0 scoring run. Lundblade scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

By The Associated Press