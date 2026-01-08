Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
46.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Smith’s 18 lead Bradley past Drake 93-66

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — AJ Smith and Alex Huibregtse scored 18 points apiece in Bradley’s 93-66 victory against Drake on Wednesday night.

Smith added six rebounds, and Huibregtse shot 6 of 10 (6 for 7 from 3-point range). Jaquan Johnson shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals for the Braves (11-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Bulldogs (8-8, 2-3) were led by Jaehshon Thomas, who posted 18 points. Drake also got 12 points and six rebounds from Andrew Alia. Jalen Quinn also put up 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.