Pulliam scores 16 as William & Mary takes down UTEP 74-63

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Pulliam and Reese Miller each scored 16 points to help William & Mary defeat UTEP 74-63 on Monday.

Pulliam added five rebounds for the Tribe (5-2). Miller shot 5 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Caleb Blackwell led the way for the Miners (3-3) with 13 points and three steals. Cassius Brooks and Kaseem Watson each had 11 points.

William & Mary took the lead for good with 19:33 to go in the first half. The score was 35-23 at halftime, with Miller racking up 10 points. Pulliam scored a team-high 11 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

