Porter scores 21 points and Clemson beats Pitt 73-68 for Tigers’ 14th win in a row over Panthers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jestin Porter scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half and Clemson beat Pittsburgh 73-68 for its fifth straight win on Saturday and 14th consecutive victory over the Panthers.

The Tigers (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) lead the series 14-3 and haven’t lost to Pitt (7-8, 0-2) since 2014.

Porter was 8-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers for the Tigers. Nick Davidson and RJ Godfrey scored 14 points each and Butta Johnson had 10 including a trio of 3s. Carter Welling had 10 rebounds to go with eight points before fouling out. The Tigers shot 53%.

Damarco Minor had 17 points with three 3-pointers for Pitt. Omari Witherspoon scored all 14 of his points in the second half and Roman Siulepa had 12. Barry Dunning Jr. scored 10 points as did Cameron Corhen for the Panthers before he fouled out. Pitt shot 44%

Neither team led by more than seven points and there were 14 lead changes and seven ties.

A Porter 3-pointer broke the final tie with 7:11 left and he followed that with another 3 just over a minute later. Another Porter basket with 2:39 remaining made it 68-61 with the remainder of the Tigers’ scoring coming from the free-throw line.

Witherspoon scored seven straight points to keep Pitt in the game late but Welling blocked a 3-point try by Minor with 38.3 left and the Panthers threw the ball away on their next possession.

Pitt led at halftime 35-34 after Minor’s late 3-pointer.

Up next

Clemson is home against SMU on Wednesday.

Pitt is home against Syracuse next Saturday.

