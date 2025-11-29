Seamster’s 16 lead UT Arlington over SFA 66-61

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Raysean Seamster had 16 points in UT Arlington’s 66-61 victory against SFA on Saturday.

Seamster had six rebounds for the Mavericks (6-2). Casmir Chavis scored 16 points while going 4 of 8 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Marcell McCreary shot 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, adding eight rebounds.

Keon Thompson led the Lumberjacks (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Lateef Patrick added 16 points for SFA. Chrishawn Christmas finished with eight points and two steals.

By The Associated Press