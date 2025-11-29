Skip to main content
Seamster’s 16 lead UT Arlington over SFA 66-61

By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Raysean Seamster had 16 points in UT Arlington’s 66-61 victory against SFA on Saturday.

Seamster had six rebounds for the Mavericks (6-2). Casmir Chavis scored 16 points while going 4 of 8 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Marcell McCreary shot 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, adding eight rebounds.

Keon Thompson led the Lumberjacks (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Lateef Patrick added 16 points for SFA. Chrishawn Christmas finished with eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

