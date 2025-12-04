Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
37.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

North Dakota State defeats Montana 81-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Damari Wheeler-Thomas had 23 points in North Dakota State’s 81-72 win against Montana on Wednesday.

Wheeler-Thomas added five assists for the Bison (6-3). Markhi Strickland scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Trevian Carson had 15 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.

The Grizzlies (4-5) were led by Money Williams, who posted 21 points and five assists. Brooklyn Hicks added 11 points and six rebounds for Montana. Tyler Isaak had 11 points, five assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.