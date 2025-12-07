Skip to main content
Saran’s 17 lead UC Irvine past Cal State Northridge 85-71

Sponsored by:
By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Derin Saran scored 17 points as UC Irvine beat Cal State Northridge 85-71 on Saturday night.

Saran had seven rebounds for the Anteaters (7-4, 2-0 Big West Conference). Kyle Evans added 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and grabbed 16 rebounds and three blocks. Tama Isaac shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Larry Hughes Jr. led the Matadors (4-5, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Josiah Davis added 14 points and 10 assists. Mahmoud Fofana finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

