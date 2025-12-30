Johnson scores 28, Akron downs Concord 115-64

AKRON, Ohio. (AP) — Tavari Johnson scored 28 points as Akron beat Concord 115-64 on Monday.

Johnson also contributed six assists and three steals for the Zips (10-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Evan Mahaffey scored 18 points and added three steals. Amani Lyles shot 5 for 7 to finish with 12 points.

Josiah Rickards led the way for the Mountain Lions with 15 points. Micah Young added 10 points for Concord off the bench.

Akron took the lead for good with 19:32 remaining in the first half. The score was 47-25 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 11 points. Johnson scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Akron went on to secure a victory, outscoring Concord by 29 points in the second half.

