Northern Kentucky defeats Robert Morris 79-77

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Donovan Oday scored 16 points in Northern Kentucky’s 79-77 victory against Robert Morris on Monday.

Oday also had three steals for the Norse (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League). LJ Wells added 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Dan Gherezgher Jr. also finished with 14 points.

The Colonials (10-5, 2-2) were led by DeSean Goode, who recorded 18 points and 14 rebounds. Ryan Prather Jr. added 15 points and five assists for Robert Morris. Albert Vargas finished with 15 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

