Luke McEldon’s 18 points leads Mount St. Mary’s past Iona 66-59

By AP News

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Luke McEldon’s 18 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Iona 66-59 on Monday.

McEldon also contributed five rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-9, 1-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justin Amadi scored 14 points, going 7 of 12 from the field. Anthony Arrington finished with 10 points.

Denver Anglin finished with 15 points and four steals for the Gaels (9-5, 1-2). Lamin Sabally added 10 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Iona. CJ Anthony also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

