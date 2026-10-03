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Mercer rolls up 658 yards offense on way to 54-3 victory over winless VMI

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By AP News

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Mercer quarterbacks Jaylen King, JP Pickles and Adrian Parker all threw touchdown passes and the Bears rolled past winless VMI 54-3 on Saturday.

King was 14 of 23 in throwing for 202 of the Bears’ 256 yards passing while Pickles ran for 66 yards including a score.

Zahmari Palode-Gary rushed for 130 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown and Karlise Price also scored in a 402-yard ground attack. Mercer (4-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) outgained the Keydets (0-6, 0-2) 658-102.

Pickles threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jackson Kostmayer to snap a 3-3 tie. Palode-Gary had a 64-yard TD run and King threw a 40-yard TD pass to Kel Calixte for a 27-3 halftime lead.

The Bears, ranked No. 23 in the Stats Perform poll, defeated VMI for the fifth straight time.

Up next

Mercer: Hosts Western Carolina Saturday.

VMI: at Wofford on Oct. 17.

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