Stokes accounts for 5 TDs, leads Memphis over Army 49-22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Stokes threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Memphis over Army 49-22 on Saturday night.

Stokes completed 29 of 35 passes for 371 yards and scored on a 1-yard run late in the game.

Jermane Hayes had nine receptions for 86 yards and Jemyri Davis had four for 75. They each had two touchdown catches.

Jaylin Carter added 96 yards rushing with two touchdown runs for Memphis (7-2, 4-1 American Conference).

Godspower Nwawuihe had a short-yardage touchdown run and finished with 100 yards on 19 carries for Army (5-3, 4-2). Cale Hellums was 4-of-7 passing for 40 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Hellums’ 2-yard touchdown run pulled the Black Knights to 35-22 with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter.

The Tigers finished with 554 total yards and were 11 of 15 on third-down conversions.

Up next

Army: Hosts Air Force on Saturday.

Memphis: Visits South Florida on Nov. 12.

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