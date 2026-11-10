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Treadwell’s 22 help South Carolina State take down Chicago State 82-67

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By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Noah Treadwell had 22 points in South Carolina State’s 82-67 win against Chicago State on Monday.

Treadwell added three steals for the Bulldogs (3-0). Teon Tindal scored 12 points, going 4 of 6 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Derwin Hodge Jr. shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Mike Price finished with 26 points for the Cougars (1-2). Foday Sheriff added 10 points and two steals for Chicago State. Armari Carraway also had eight points.

Up next

These two teams both play Wednesday. South Carolina State visits Notre Dame and Chicago State visits Cal Baptist.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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