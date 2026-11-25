MIAMI (AP) — Noah Amenhauser scored 22 points, McCaden Adams converted a four-point play with eight seconds left, and Long Beach State beat Southern Utah 65-64 on Wednesday in the Florida International MTE.

Following Adams’ 25-foot 3-pointer and ensuing free throw, Amenhauser blocked Rashaad Davis’ layup attempt with three seconds left to seal it for Long Beach State (2-5).

Amenhauser added five rebounds for the Beach. Adams finished with 18 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Jaden Tengan had 17 points and shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Jaiden Feroah finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Thunderbirds (3-6). Davis added 16 points and seven assists for Southern Utah. Cale Barclay also had seven points. The Thunderbirds prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

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These two teams both play Thursday. Long Beach State hosts Utah Valley and Southern Utah hosts Idaho State.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.