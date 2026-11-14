Osborne, Bowers have 3 TDs, carry UConn past James Madison 46-22

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Kalieb Osborne threw three touchdown passes, Cyncir Bowers scored three times and Ky Wilson returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score to pace Connecticut in a 46-22 win over James Madison on Saturday.

Osborne was 16-of-20 passing for 274 yards, including a 67-yard connection with Shamar Porter and a 35-yard hookup with JD Willoughby. Bowers also had a 2-yard TC reception and scored on runs on 9 and 17 yards, finishing with 120 yards on 24 carries. Osborne had 88 yards rushing on 16 keepers.

Wilson’s first touchdown of the season put the Huskies (5-5) on top 10-6 late in the first quarter. The Dukes (8-3) regained the lead late in the second when JC Evans threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Braeden Wisloski. Just three snaps later Osborne and Porter, who finished with 134 yards on four receptions, put UConn ahead to stay.

Evans threw for 236 yards with an interception and also had two short touchdown runs for James Madison.

Up next

James Madison: Home against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 28.

Connecticut: Home against Old Dominion on Saturday.

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