Hairston throws 4 TD passes, Jackson’s INT sets up Ryan’s game-winning FG in Merrimack’s win

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A.J. Hairston threw four touchdown passes and Garret Jackson’s interception led to Mike Ryan’s 38-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to rally Merrimack to a 29-28 win over Monmouth on Saturday.

Hairston connected with Austin Palmer for a 61-yard touchdown to get Merrimack (5-6) within two points with eight minutes remaining. Monmouth (8-3) then took over six minutes off the clock before Jackson picked off Frankie Weaver at the Warriors’ 20-yard line and returned it to Merrimack 46 with 1:50 remaining. Eight plays later Ryan kicked his game-winner.

The nonconference loss to the Warriors ended the Hawks’ seven-game win streak. Monmouth is ranked No. 14 in the Stats Perform poll and came in having already clinched at least a share of the Coastal Athletic Association title at 7-0.

Hairston was 17-of-21 passing for 344 yards. Palmer had 172 yards receiving with two touchdowns on five catches and Cooper Lehman also had five receptions for 119 yards and a TD.

Weaver was 27-of-46 passing for 354 yards and four TDs with an interception. Tre Meal had 139 yards receiving on nine catches with two scores and Gavin Nelson had 97 yards and a score on seven receptions.

Weaver threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Hawks up 21-12 at halftime and they led through the second half until the game-winning kick.

Up next

Merrimack: Finishes season at home against Sacred Heart next Saturday.

Monmouth: Finishes the regular season at Campbell next Saturday.

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