Strong scores 22 as Toledo downs Detroit Mercy 85-72

DETROIT (AP) — Mynor Strong had 22 points in Toledo’s 85-72 win against Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

Strong also added four steals for the Rockets (2-3). Jaylan Ouwinga went 7 of 13 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Sean Jones shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Ayden Carter led the way for the Titans (0-3) with 12 points and six rebounds. Detroit Mercy also got 10 points, two steals and five blocks from London Maiden. Greg Grays Jr. finished with 10 points.

Toledo took the lead with 47 seconds remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Strong led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 42-40 at the break. Strong led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Up next

Up next for Toledo is a matchup Thursday with Robert Morris at home. Detroit Mercy visits Eastern Michigan on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press