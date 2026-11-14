Hamilton’s 17 lead Florida Atlantic past Coastal Georgia 78-63

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jelani Hamilton’s 17 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Coastal Georgia 78-63 on Saturday.

Hamilton shot 6 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Owls (3-1). Josh Harris scored 11 points while going 5 of 10 and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added 17 rebounds. Kieran Mullen shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Caiden Punt led the Mariners in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Jaydon added 13 points.

Florida Atlantic took the lead with 16:19 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hamilton led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 46-34 at the break. Florida Atlantic extended its lead to 64-47 during the second half, fueled by a 14-3 scoring run. Mullen scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

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Florida Atlantic plays FGCU at home on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press