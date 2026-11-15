Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
54.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Minicucci nears pocket perfection sending Delaware past Florida International 24-16

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns and Delaware never trailed in a 24-16 win over Florida International on Saturday.

Florida International turned it over on downs with 1:51 remaining. Delaware then picked up a first down and time expired.

Minicucci ran it in from the 1 with 3:49 left to put Delaware (5-5, 3-3 Conference USA) ahead 24-16. Two minutes prior, Florida International (4-6, 2-4) scored a touchdown when JJ Kohl threw an 8-yard pass to Tyson Carter to get the Panthers with 17-16. Delaware blocked the extra-point attempt.

The Panthers managed to forge tied scores at 7 and 10 but could never push past.

Minicucci completed 27 of 30-pass attempts and ran the ball for 69 yards on six attempts.

Kohl threw for 313 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice.

Maguire Anderson caught nine passes for 122 yards for FIU.

Up next

Florida International: Faces Kennesaw State on the road next Saturday.

Delaware: Heads west to take on New Mexico State next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.